Adrien Brody crashes into brutal new world outside Hollywood

Adrien Brody faces backlash louder than applause

Adrien Brody’s move into painting is reportedly being slammed by critics who say his work is not worth reviewing.

An insider told Radar Online that the 52-year-old American actor’s artwork is under strong criticism and people close to him are hoping that this harsh criticism will muzzle his ego, which has been bothering others.

For the unversed, Brody has recently exhibited his artistry at New York City’s Eden Gallery; however, critics called his paintings "rather ugly" and "cheap."

The source said, "People in the art world laugh at his so-called style. No one takes him seriously – up until now he's only shown his work to his friends. But this time it ran a red light that Adrien's total lack of self-awareness, which has been there from his acting success, cuts both ways."

Notably, earlier this year, the two-time Oscar winner, who also works in fashion, helped create fashion designer Georgina Chapman's co-label, Aeneid, with Keiser Zulin.

An insider said the Predator star “closed up his art space in L.A. in 2020 – and moved to Miami” and started focusing on fine art full-time after breaking up with his Peaky Blinders girlfriend.

“Brody hasn't met his most recent accomplishments were sourced from freely accessible photos, barely recognizing the line that separates collage from art. He came in like a financial Trojan horse. People stopped listening to him,” the source noted.

“He also needs to stick with what he is great at, which is acting in movies, but it seems he's more passionate with the other and not at all,” they added.

“But Adrien clearly doesn't surround himself with people who will, to put it mildly, tell him no – and it's going to cause him further trouble,” the insider said.