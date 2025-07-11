 
Justin Bieber cashes in on viral 'standing on business' moment with track in 'SWAG'

Justin Bieber is using his viral 'standing on business' moment in new album 'SWAG'

July 11, 2025

Justin Bieber is profiting off of his viral paparazzi outburst.

Fans active on social media will know that Justin recently yelled at paparazzi saying, "You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?"

The clip went viral on social media, with Justin sharing various content creators' edits of the clip and joining in on the laughs.

Now, the singer has included the audio in his new album SWAG, which dropped on Friday, July 11.

The Grammy winner included a 50-second voice note, titled Standing on Business, which opens with the clip and then segues into a conversation between Justin and comedian Druski, who jokes about the Beauty and a Beat hitmaker’s pronunciation of the word “business.”

“I like that you pronounce business,” Druski tells Bieber.

He added, “I say, ‘Standing on bid-ness.’ I don’t say, ‘Standing on business, bro.’ … You were pronounciating [sic] every word. You can’t pronunciate [sic] every word when you doing that!”

Justin agrees, saying, “Yeah, you’re right, you’re right.”

Justin Bieber’s eighth studio album was dropped without prior announcements. On Thursday billboards emerged in Reykjavík, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles promoting SWAG with new photos of the singer with Hailey and their son Jack Blues. 

