Inside Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's marital woes post DUI arrest

Photo: Justin Timberlake wife Jessica Biel rethinking marriage after tough year together: Source

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage reportedly has been on rock for a while now.

For those unversed, the crooner’s DUI arrest took place last year in June when he was pulled over by police after running a stop sign in Sag Harbour.

Timberlake reportedly showed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and unsteady movements.

He refused a breathalyzer test but agreed to a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on.

Following this event, many reports have claimed that Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel have been rethinking their marriage's future after rough year together.

Reportedly, Jessica Biel shifted her focus from her marriage and got caught up enjoying the company of John Cena at the sets of upcoming flick, Matchbox.

Her new engagements were not received well by Justin Timberlake, who reportedly began spiraling.

“They’re leading separate lives at this point and Justin can’t handle it,” a spy confided.

The insider went on to address, “He’s not handling the distance well at all.”

To make matters worse, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake sparked split rumors with rumours that Jessica might take a step back from their troublesome marriage for the sake of her career.

Jessica's really come into her own lately," a RadarOnline.com source commented.

"She's got all these projects on the go – not just as an actor, but she's producing a lot too, and that takes a ton of her time and attention," they concluded.