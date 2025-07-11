 
Kanye West appears unfazed in public appearance post-assault claim

Kanye West was sued this week by one of his ex-assistants with another sexual assault claim

July 11, 2025

Kanye West just made his public appearance after he was sued by an ex-assistant for sexual assault.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, landed in China and flashed a peace sign at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where he was accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, as per Daily Mail.

He was wearing an all-black attire, comprised of a hoodie with a vest and trousers as he covered his face with sunglasses.

Ye also tried to keep a subtle profile by covering himself up by an umbrella as he made his way to a waiting car outside the terminal following his flight.

Both he and his wife seemed to have no carry-on luggage with them. This comes after West’s Australian visa was cancelled after he released an antisemitic song in praise of Adolf Hitler.

Moreover, this also comes after West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta accused him of forcing “his penis into her mouth” during a business trip in San Francisco back in around 2021.

Originally sued in 2024, Pisciotta has now filed a second amended complaint, which has been obtained by Daily Mail and states that the rapper “sexually harassed and assaulted” her on multiple occasions.

