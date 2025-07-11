Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz unfollow Romeo, Cruz amid deepening rift

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz unfollow Romeo, Cruz amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have unfollowed the aspiring chef’s younger brothers Cruz and Romeo on Instagram.

Brooklyn and Nicola are still following his parents David and Victoria amid their family feud. The move comes after Cruz’s apparent digs at Brooklyn in social media posts the past month.

This comes after Brooklyn took to Instagram to wish his sister Harper Seven on her birthday on Thursday, Nicola reposted the wish.

For the unversed, the Beckham family feud emerged when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday parties. It was later reported by insiders that the couple didn’t attend due to the presence of Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who used to be friends with Brooklyn.

Kim and Romeo broke up in May but insiders continued to link the feud to the DJ. She then took to Instgram on June 16 to clarify that she never dated Brooklyn and that the feud wasn’t related to her.

She wrote, "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on."

"... I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question," she wrote in a reference to Brooklyn.

"Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved," she concluded.

Brooklyn also snubbed his dad when he was honored with knighthood in in June. The football ace took to Instagram to share tributes pouring in from his sons Cruz, and Romeo, as well as friends and celebrities.

On Father’s Day, David again shared photos with all his kids to on Instagram and took pride in being a dad. His sons Romeo and Cruz also wished him alongside their mother Victoria, but Brooklyn once again snubbed his dad.