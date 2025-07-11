Hailey Bieber claps back at marriage critics in support of Justin

Hailey Bieber supports husband Justin Bieber's new music

Hailey Bieber just called out “losers” who make her marriage a target of criticism.

Promoting her husband, Justin Bieber’s surprise album, Swag on her social media, she uploaded a picture of the singer’s enormous billboard in New York’s Time Square.

Taking to her official Instagram, on her Stories, she wrote, “Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?” making a viral reference to the moment involving Justin and paparazzi.

This post seemed to be a rather direct response to the ongoing wild speculations of her marriage being in shambles, implying that the Baby singer’s behaviour wasn’t linked to marital woes but was a result of the intense work behind his new music.

Last month, Justin’s altercation with the paparazzi, who followed him to the beach he was headed to, spread like wildfire on social media.

“I’m a dad, I’m a husband, you’re not getting it. I don’t give a f**k if you’re on the sidewalk, I’m a human f**king being, you’re standing around my car at the beach,” he said at that time.

“You don’t think I’m a real f**king guy, do you? You’re going to take this video out of context, you’re going to say I’m mad. I don’t know who the f**k is paying you to provoke me, but I’m not the f**king one,” the Sorry crooner clarified sternly.

“It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business,” he added.

This comes as Justin Bieber surprised his fan base with 21-track long album titled Swag whish was released just a few hours after global billboards of the project popped up in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Reykjavík.