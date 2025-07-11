Jennifer Aniston grows closer to rumoured new man: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston leans on rumoured beau James Curtis for support: Source

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has been leaning on her new man for emotional support.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed acting sensation has been dating the New York author, James Curtis.

Reportedly, the rumoured pair made headlines when they celebrated the Fourth of July weekend in Mallorca with actor Jason Bateman, and his wife Amanda Anka.

A source close to the outlet described the yacht gathering “casual but intimate.”

With what started off as a professional relationship between Jennifer and James, has reportedly transitioned into something romantic.

A close pal of Jennifer confirmed that writer has “been a calming presence for Jen,” helping her focus on personal growth and letting go of emotional baggage.

“They’re close,” they remarked and noted, “Whether that turns into more, only time will tell,” after which they signed off from the chat.

This report comes after claims that Jennifer Aniston is more than friends with Pedro Pascal. Nonetheless, these romance rumours were soon put to rest by the celebrities.