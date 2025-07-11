 
What Colin Jost really thinks about Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey kissing?

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in October 2020

July 11, 2025

Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost breaks silence on her Jonathan Bailey kisses

Scarlett Johansson had been making headlines by sharing a lip kiss with her co-star Jonathan Bailey on various red carpets during the promotions of their film Jurassic World Rebirth.

Now, Johansson’s husband Colin Jost has finally reacted to the duo’s kiss.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jost said, “I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there.”

“Of all the threats out there, I wasn’t thinking it was Jonathan,” he added.

Moreover, he added, “I think it’s going to be OK,” noting, “Jonathan is an out gay man.”

“It didn’t seem like the biggest threat,” Jost stated.

The comedian also went on to add that “people really blow it out of proportion when someone kisses their friend hello.”

It is worth mentioning that the first time Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey were spotted kissing at the London premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth. Meanwhile, at the New York City premier next they kissed in front of Colin Jost.

Notably, Bailey also addressed the kissing in an interview with the outlet recently.

“I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to,” the Bridgerton star said.

