 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz's big move against Victoria?

Nicola Peltz to make huge move against mother-in-law Victoria amid family rift

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz in stealing Victorias business
Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz in stealing Victoria's business

Nicola Peltz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly set to make a major move against her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

As reported by RadarOnline, Nicola is planning to “steal” the Spice Girls alum’s fashion business.

Amid tensions within the Beckham family, insiders revealed that Nicola is set to launch her own fashion line.

The source stated, “Victoria was blindsided.”

“She has spent years earning her place in the fashion world, and the idea that Nicola is preparing to go head-to-head with her in the same space feels like betrayal,” they added.

The tensions between the couple and Brooklyn’s parents David Beckham and Victoria reportedly began around 2022, when the Fashion icon was said to be hurt with Nicola’s decision to not wear her design on her wedding with the eldest son of the Beckham household.

Additionally, when Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration the rumours of rift intensified with reports suggesting that the couple have cut contact with the former footballer and Victoria.

The source said, “Brooklyn backing Nicola in business could signal a power shift.”

“If her brand takes off, they’ll be seen as the next Beckham power couple — just not the ones in the UK,” they added.

Julie Chen Moonves opens up about 'Big Brother's most unexpected legacy
Julie Chen Moonves opens up about 'Big Brother's most unexpected legacy
Did Eminem really work with Justin Bieber on Yukon lyrics?
Did Eminem really work with Justin Bieber on Yukon lyrics?
Benny Blanco makes shocking confession he
Benny Blanco makes shocking confession he "can't remember" his songs
Brad Pitt pushes kids 'further away' amid Winfrey war with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt pushes kids 'further away' amid Winfrey war with Angelina Jolie
Brandi Cyrus admits she spanked Miley, Noah Cyrus while babysitting them video
Brandi Cyrus admits she spanked Miley, Noah Cyrus while babysitting them
Justin Bieber makes heartfelt promise to wife Hailey in new song
Justin Bieber makes heartfelt promise to wife Hailey in new song
Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow
Luke Benward exposes what Ariel Winter refuses to allow
Angelina Jolie says she's 'emotionally exhausted' by Brad Pitt legal battle
Angelina Jolie says she's 'emotionally exhausted' by Brad Pitt legal battle