Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz's big move against Victoria?

Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz in stealing Victoria's business

Nicola Peltz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly set to make a major move against her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

As reported by RadarOnline, Nicola is planning to “steal” the Spice Girls alum’s fashion business.

Amid tensions within the Beckham family, insiders revealed that Nicola is set to launch her own fashion line.

The source stated, “Victoria was blindsided.”

“She has spent years earning her place in the fashion world, and the idea that Nicola is preparing to go head-to-head with her in the same space feels like betrayal,” they added.

The tensions between the couple and Brooklyn’s parents David Beckham and Victoria reportedly began around 2022, when the Fashion icon was said to be hurt with Nicola’s decision to not wear her design on her wedding with the eldest son of the Beckham household.

Additionally, when Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration the rumours of rift intensified with reports suggesting that the couple have cut contact with the former footballer and Victoria.

The source said, “Brooklyn backing Nicola in business could signal a power shift.”

“If her brand takes off, they’ll be seen as the next Beckham power couple — just not the ones in the UK,” they added.