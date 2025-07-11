Truth behind Denise Richards, Aaron Phyper's divorce laid bare

Photo: Rare details about Denise Richards, Aaron Phyper's final fight revealed

Denise Richards and Aaron Phyper reportedly battled marital woes for a long time before finally calling it quits.

As per the latest finding of Daily Mail, a source told the outlet the now separated couple’s pals saw their divorce coming for a variety of different reason.

Quoting the first one, a source told the outlet, “All they were doing was fighting.”

“It was very toxic,” claimed the insider.

“They have been having trouble for some time, but they had a row over the weekend where they basically were like, ‘F*** you,’ and he marched off to file for divorce,” the spy confided.

What other’s might consider a breaking point, Denise reportedly felt a breadth of relief after an initial discomfort when Aaron made his mind to called it quits.

Sharing more insights about the 54-year-old actress, a source told the outlet that Denise “devastated and relieved at the same time,” noting that she’s “mentally exhausted from the fighting” and “glad that’s over.”

In conclusion, the source said that Denise is reportedly “100% not looking forward to the divorce because [Phypers has] made it clear that he won’t go quietly, and she now has to gear up for a battle, which isn’t what she wants.”