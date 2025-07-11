Jessica Biel shares 'The Better Sister' workout routine with warning for fans

Jessica Biel warns fans asking for 'The Better Sister' workout routine

Jessica Biel is sharing insight into her training regimen for her impressive, toned figure in Prime Video’s The Better Sister.

Biel, 43, took to TikTok to answer a fan's question about her viral white dress look.

The Sinner star revealed how she trained to look so slim, and noted that she doesn’t think it’s sustainable.

“I wanted to share that that shape in that show is not maintainable unless you are living the strictest and most rigid lifestyle with your nutrition and with your fitness, which I cannot do,” Biel noted.

"I’m currently back on my plan to get a little bit back toward that shape," she added.

In a video, she shared her exact workout, which included dumbbell hip thrusts, Romanian deadlifts, hamstring curls, goblet step-through lunges and more.

"My body is not 20 years old anymore. So I am adjusting my workout to what I need to do," she explained.

The actress recently shared insight into why she chose to produce The Better Sister, telling InStyle, “I initially read it and thought, Oh, this is thought-out, because you keep dropping these little pebbles. Oh my gosh, another bombshell just exploded. Oh, there's another bombshell, you know?”

She continued, "It keeps you salivating for more—this kind of soapy, quirky, funny, dark, traumatic story."