Angelina Jolie says she's 'emotionally exhausted' by Brad Pitt legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's French winery legal battle began in 2021

July 11, 2025

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle has left the Oscar winning actress “emotionally exhausted.”

According to a RadarOnline report, a source close to Jolie has revealed the actress’ remarks about the entire situation.

The legal battle between Jolie and Pitt around their French winery, Chateau Miraval began in 2021, when the actress sold her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shfler. As per Pitt, the sale was made without his consent and now he is seeking to reverse the deal.

The source recalls Jolie saying, “It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted.”

“He’s trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down,” she further revealed.

It is worth mentioning that these comments by Jolie comes after the judge denied her attempt to dismiss Pitt’s lawsuit.

The sources revealed that Brad Pitt is not ready to give up on Chateau Miraval, stating, “He sees this as protecting something deeply personal.”

“Chateau Miraval is a symbol of his legacy. He won’t hand it over without a fight,” they added.

Notably, Angelina Jolie will reportedly “fight this to the bitter end if she has to. But there’s no doubt – it’s taking a toll.”

