Justin Bieber makes heartfelt promise to wife Hailey in new song

Justin Bieber addresses marriage rumors in new song

Justin Bieber just promised his wife, Hailey Bieber, that he won’t walk away, through his latest song.

After months of rumours going on about how the couple’s marriage is crumbling down, the Baby hitmaker has unapologetically addressed the speculation directly in the song Walking Away, off his seventh studio album, Swag.

In the track, Justin sings about going through a rough patch with his beloved: "Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you / So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenceless.”

"Girl, we better stop before we say some s**t / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break,” he further sings.

But in the chorus of the song, Justin insists their love will prevail, through the lyrics:

"Baby, I ain't walking away/ You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, 'I'd change' / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away."

In his song, Go Baby, also from his album Swag, he called his wife “iconic” asking her to cry on his shoulder in distress.

While in the track Daisies, "Head is spinnin', and it don't know when to stop / You said 'Forever,' babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain't right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time," he sings. "Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it."

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, in August 2024.