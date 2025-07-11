 
Brad Pitt pushes kids 'further away' amid Winfrey war with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together

July 11, 2025

Brad Pitt's kids side with Angelina Jolie amid legal battle

Brad Pitt is reportedly pushing his kids further away amid a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Angelina and Brad are in a legal battle over their French winery, Chareau Miraval. The battle began in 2021, when the Oscar winning actress sold her stake to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler and Brad claimed that the sale was made without his consent.

Now insiders told RadarOnline that although Angelina is “tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted” Brad is not ready to give up.

For Brad it is like Chateau Miraval “is a symbol of his legacy” and “he won’t hand it over without a fight.”

Notably, Brad, who shares six children with Angelina, has pushed his kids “further away” as they side with the actress.

The source said, “The kids are very aware of what’s going on.”

“They’re watching this, and it’s pushing them further away from Brad. They see it as an attack on their mother, and they’re siding with her,” the insider added.

It is worth mentioning that the custody agreement requires Angelina Jolie to live near Brad Pitt.

The actress previously revealed that these restrictions have made her feel “caged.”

