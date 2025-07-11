Meghan Trainor breaks silence on shocking health crisis

Meghan Trainor shares gruelling health battle

Meghan Trainor has shared she has been battling a strange and painful condition.

On the July 10th episode of her podcast Workin’ On, the 31-year-old American singer and songwriter revealed her family has caught a bug and she is on day three of burning tongue syndrome, which is making her tongue burn.

Trainor said, “I'm sick. Yet again, but I'm not on antibiotics. I'm gonna fight it.”

She went on to quip that her 4-year-old son Riley was the first person who fell sick, then her husband Daryl Sabara and youngest son, 2-year-old Barry, caught it.

The Made You Look crooner explained, “I have it because I just got sick, and then, I should get sick again. And my tongue is still burning. If anyone knows why my tip of my tongue is burning with no white patches or anything — you can barely see anything.”

“So, my dentist said that it was burning tongue syndrome,” Trainor noted.

For the unversed, per the Mayo Clinic, burning mouth syndrome is a “burning, tingling, or scalding sensation in the mouth,” but it does not have an obvious cause.