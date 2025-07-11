Oasis dominates music charts with reunion tour success

Oasis makes it to the top of music charts with reunion tour success

Oasis albums are dominating the music charts!

After the Brit-pop legends performed in Cardiff last week, three of their albums have made it in the Top 5 spot of the Official Albums Chart this week.

Their compilation titled Time Flies… 1994-2009 returned to Number 1 for the first time since its week of release in June 2010, returning after 15 whole long years.

Oasis’s classic 1995 album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? climbed up 12 steps and landed the Number 2 spot, while their iconic 1994 debut Definitely Maybe skyrocketed a remarkable 22 spots and claimed the Number 4 slot.

Three of the Wonderwall hitmakers’ songs have also entered the Top 20 of this week’s Official Singles Chart, with Acquiesce making its debut appearance on Number 17, almost three decades after its original release.

While their 1996 chart-topper Don’t Look Back in Anger is on Number 18 and 1994 Top 10 hit Live Forever landed on Number 19.

It is also pertinent to mention that Sabrina Carpenter has made history in her own accord, with her wildly successful album, Short N’ Sweet remaining on Number 3 in the Top 5 albums for 46 consecutive weeks.