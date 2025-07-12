'Superman' director explains reason he ditched major DC tradition

'Superman' director James Gunn breaks post-credit scenes

James Gunn, the director of Superman, has opened up about why he chose not to tease future DC films in the two end-credit moments.

Upon the release of Superman movie on July 11, 2025, the decision has sparked conversation among fans, especially since it is the breaking of tradition in the films.

Speaking with ScreenRant, the director, who previously made three Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvels said, "I found in my time at Marvel that, first of all, the post-credit scenes of mine at Marvel that people liked the best were the stupid ones."

He added, "I really have found — and I've said it before — but I’ve set up things in the post-credit scenes, and Marvel has set up things in the post-credit scenes that never pay off."

"Unless it's really for sure going to pay off. ... But I don't want to set up stuff just because it's a shocking post-credit scene that we're never going to pay off," Gunn noted.

James Gun said that he likes "giving the audience something for having stuck around through the credits and seeing who all the hardworking people are on the film. And so giving them something, I think, is fun."

Yet, the Superman movie hinted at what's next when Sirens star Milly Alock showed up on the screens as Supergirl, cousin of Superman as the actress is leading her own Supergirl movie, which will release in 2026.