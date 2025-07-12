John Goodman discusses shocking injury he suffered during Tom Cruise movie

John Goodman has finally spoken about the shocking on-set injury.

In March, the actor suffered an injury while filming the upcoming Tom Cruise movie, which caused him to undergo emergency surgery.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Goodman said, “It was a real accident.”

“I was wearing stocking feet, like I had been for the last week and a half. I was passing Tom, and my legs just went on the floor, and I came up parallel to the ground and landed on my hip,” he explained.

Adding, “I tried to get back up, and when I couldn’t do that, I started fearing the worst. I didn’t know I had fractured it until we got X-rays.”

It is worth mentioning that Goodman is working with Tom Cruise on an untitled film, which is described as an action-adventure comedy on the most powerful man in the world.

Calling the on-set doctor “brilliant”, Goodman revealed that he rushed him to the Cleveland Clinic’s London location.

“So far, so good. Unfortunately, I was down for about a month there where I couldn’t do anything, and it was driving me nuts,” he added.

Notably, John Goodman noted that the film “found other things to do” until he “got back into it.”

The untitled project by Tom Cruise is set to release in October 2026.