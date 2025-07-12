 
Tom Holland reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland teased latest project Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

July 12, 2025

Tom Holland recently discussed working with Christopher Nolan on highly anticipated flick, The Odyssey has been “the job of a lifetime”.

In a new chat with GQ Sport, the fiancé of Zendaya reflected on him time while playing Telemachus, Odysseus’ son in the flick and teased the film will be “unlike anything we’ve ever seen”.

“It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt,” Tom began.

He went on to add that filming Odyssey was “he best experience” he ever “had on a film set.”

“Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” he continued.

Speaking of the Oppenheimer hitmaker and his wife, he added, “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic.”

“I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure. To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had,” he said before moving on to a new topic.

