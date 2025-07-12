King Charles relaxes royal dress code

King Charles makes change to longtime royal dress code

King Charles has quietly updated a long-standing tradition at Buckingham Palace by relaxing the strict tennis dress code on the royal residence’s private courts.

The British monarch, 76, has dropped the requirement for players to wear all white while playing tennis at the palace, per The Times.

Tennis whites are now "preferred" but no longer "essential" for members of the royal family, household staff, and guests.

The reports state that the King wanted the staff and guests to feel less restricted when playing the sport.

The Buckingham Palace tennis court was constructed in 1919 during the reign of King George V.

While King Charles isn't a keen tennis player himself, King George VI often played, including challenging three-time Wimbledon champion Fred Perry on the palace grounds in the 1930s.

Besides easing up tennis court dress code, King Charles has also made changes to Buckingham Palace's recreational features since taking the throne in 2022.

In 2023, the King had the temperature of the swimming pool reduced to conserve energy.