 
Geo News

Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun's end financial battle with multi-million dollar deal

The singer and his former manager parted ways in 2023

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 12, 2025

Justin Bieber, Scooter Brauns finally settles financial dispute
Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun's finally settles financial dispute

Justin Bieber has settled a financial dispute with his former manager Scooter Braun.

As per a recent report by People, the Baby singer agreed to pay Braun $26 million

The amount is part of an advance the singer received from AEG Presents for his 2022 Justice tour.

When the tour was canceled, Braun’s company HYBE, covered the cost for AEG. Bieber had agreed to pay them back but reportedly made only one payment.

A tipster also revealed to the outlet that Bieber will pay another $5.5 million, which is half of $11 million in unpaid commissions he owed Braun. The total payment adds up to $31.5 million.

TMZ was first to reported, the news on Thursday, the same day Bieber announced his new album Swag and fashion brand SKYLRK.

The news comes two years after Bieber sold his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million.

“Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal,” Braun said at the time.

“He is facing a lot of different demons right now,” a source added in April. "He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business."

King Charles relaxes royal dress code
King Charles relaxes royal dress code
Tom Holland reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on 'The Odyssey'
Tom Holland reflects on working with Christopher Nolan on 'The Odyssey'
John Goodman discusses shocking injury he suffered during Tom Cruise movie
John Goodman discusses shocking injury he suffered during Tom Cruise movie
'Superman' director explains reason he ditched major DC tradition
'Superman' director explains reason he ditched major DC tradition
Oasis dominates music charts with reunion tour success
Oasis dominates music charts with reunion tour success
Meghan Trainor breaks silence on shocking health crisis
Meghan Trainor breaks silence on shocking health crisis
Jessica Biel shares 'The Better Sister' workout routine with warning for fans video
Jessica Biel shares 'The Better Sister' workout routine with warning for fans
Chris Brown appears in UK court, pleads not guilty to lesser assault charge
Chris Brown appears in UK court, pleads not guilty to lesser assault charge