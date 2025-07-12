 
Geo News

Alexandra Daddario makes rare comment about filming intimate scenes

The actress said going bare for the camera was 'never about me'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 12, 2025

Alexandra Daddario breaks silence on her nude scenes
Alexandra Daddario breaks silence on her nude scenes

Alexandra Daddario shared her thoughts on filming intimate scenes in a movie.

The Mayfair Witches actress appeared in a cover story for Social Life Magazine, and opened up about baring it all on camera.

"It was about the performance. I wasn’t really that aware of what I looked like, other than feeling uncomfortable when men whistled at me on the street. I never thought of myself as sexy. I spent more time hiding my body than showing it," she said.

"I didn’t do the nude scenes because I felt bold or confident. Those scenes were both hard and vulnerable... but that’s also what made it a challenge."

To Alexandra, these scenes, which leave little to the imagination, are "transformative," and her "being honest in the role."

"I think other people thought about it more than I did," she remarked

Bella Thorne calls out Charlie Puth for lying
Bella Thorne calls out Charlie Puth for lying
Helen Flanagan faces shocking public attack over her appearance
Helen Flanagan faces shocking public attack over her appearance
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get surprise date night from daughter
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get surprise date night from daughter
Jenna Bush Hager says she 'hates' this common mom term
Jenna Bush Hager says she 'hates' this common mom term
Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams
Jennie Garth marks special day with husband Dave Abrams
Teddi Mellencamp confirms split from new boyfriend amid cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp confirms split from new boyfriend amid cancer battle
Justin Bieber confronts mental health rumours in surprise album 'Swag'
Justin Bieber confronts mental health rumours in surprise album 'Swag'
Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartore
Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis Sartore