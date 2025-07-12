Alexandra Daddario makes rare comment about filming intimate scenes

Alexandra Daddario breaks silence on her nude scenes

Alexandra Daddario shared her thoughts on filming intimate scenes in a movie.

The Mayfair Witches actress appeared in a cover story for Social Life Magazine, and opened up about baring it all on camera.

"It was about the performance. I wasn’t really that aware of what I looked like, other than feeling uncomfortable when men whistled at me on the street. I never thought of myself as sexy. I spent more time hiding my body than showing it," she said.

"I didn’t do the nude scenes because I felt bold or confident. Those scenes were both hard and vulnerable... but that’s also what made it a challenge."

To Alexandra, these scenes, which leave little to the imagination, are "transformative," and her "being honest in the role."

"I think other people thought about it more than I did," she remarked