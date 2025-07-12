 
Priyanka Chopra recalls wearing Ralph Lauren's attire for Nick Jonas wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in December 2018

July 12, 2025

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the wife of Nick Jonas, recently took a trip down the memory lane and recalled wearing Ralph Lauren's dress for her big day. 

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in December 2018, officiated by the groom’s father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with a Hindu ceremony honoring Priyanka's roots the next day. 

During her latest chat with Vogue for a Life in Looks video published Monday, July 7, the 42-year-old star reflected on the she spent time with the designer working on her attire.

"I remember in the atelier with him, himself, working on the dress with me," Priyanka began and addressed, "And I know I wanted it to have softness to it and a grace to it, but at the same time be sort of sexy."

Sharing that the designer wanted her to have an even longer veil, Priyanka said, "Ralph wanted a hundred-foot train 'cause the walk in the palace to the altar was so long and they were like, 'We have to fill that space up,'" addding, "And I was like, 'I can't walk with a hundred feet stitched to my head.' I said 50 and then we settled on 75."

"So it was a 75-foot train, which was stitched into my head," she joked before starting a new topic.

