Prince William receives good news amid Andrew trouble

Prince William's health scares seem to have ended with a delightful news about his dream project amid Andrew's downfall.

The Prince of Wales is all set to receive a greenlight for his 2,500-home development plan.

The Duchy of Cornwall estate in Kent is set to be given the go ahead for William's housing project even though the scheme, known as South East Faversham, has been met with backlash from residents.

The future monarch is a prominent environmental champion known for founding The Earthshot Prize in 2020 a major initiative providing $1.2 million to five winners annually for solutions to repair the planet.

However, protestors believe the project will create environmentally hazardous situation.

Swale Borough Council reportedly held a planning committee meeting this week, giving approval to the scheme, which will see thousands of homes built in the next 20 years.

It will feature affordable homes, a primary school, cricket ground, hotel and plenty of green spaces. The development aims to reduce carbon footprint with solar panels, heat pumps, and a water recycling center.

An extensive report explained the strengths of the plan, stating: "The scheme performs well in respect of providing affordable homes, in addition to directing development to sustainable locations and securing well-designed places."

It noted that there will be "significant" harm to the area, but it would not "outweigh the benefits".

Once approved, phase one will be given the go-ahead and see 261 homes, a water recycling centre, commercial units and a slip road to the A2. The estate has been talked about for several years, even when King Charles was head of the Duchy.