Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows support for Mike Tindall’s blackeye

Mike Tindall shared a lively promotion for his spirits brand, support quickly rolled in from his close circle by none other than Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The property developer quietly signaled his approval by liking the post, a subtle nod that didn’t go unnoticed by royal watchers.

As the husbands of Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, the two men frequently appear together during royal gatherings.

Alongside former England teammate James Haskell and broadcaster Alex Payne, he was promoting their award-winning brand, Blackeye Gin. often called the “unofficial spirit of rugby.”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gives Mike’s rugby gin a social media nod

The trio, who also host the popular podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, gathered fans at the Fulham Arms for an evening filled with rugby chatter and laughter.

A post from the brand’s Instagram account celebrated the packed event, noting that the spirit is now stocked in more than 50 pubs operated by Butcombe Brewery across the UK, encouraging followers to “raise a glass to the game.”

Mozzi’s online interaction came amid a particularly busy few days for the property developer himself.

He recently shared snapshots from Palm Beach, Florida, leaving some observers puzzled after he was also seen strolling through London with Beatrice only days earlier.