 
Geo News

Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: 'Terrible for royal family'

King Charles is in dilemma as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's police probe set to take crucial turn

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: Terrible for royal family
Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: 'Terrible for royal family'

Troubles caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't leave King Charles and the royal family anytime soon.

On February 9, the former Duke of York was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. 

The monarch stated at the time, ensuring support to the law and order forces and reaffirmed that the law must take its course. 

Now, questions have been raised about whether charges against Andrew remain unclear, and he has to take them to court. Who will provide him with financial support? 

Speaking of it, royal commentator Richard Eden said, "If, for example, he were to apply for legal aid, which British people can get, which is taxpayers' money to fund legal support, [he] would have to disclose what funds [he has]. So that would be interesting."

On the Palace Confidential podcast, the royal expert issued a warning for the monarch, stating that if he steps forward to fund his brother, it will be a terrible look for the firm.

"But the idea of taxpayers paying for Andrew's legal fees would be a terrible look for the Royal Family," Richard shared.  

He believes that the monarch would like to avoid any such situation, which may harm the institution, 

"But it [then] presents the awkward situation that in the King's name he could be prosecuted and at the same time, the King could be funding his defence," Richard said. 

Prince Harry's Gaza comments spark strong reaction from Israel: 'False narratives'
Prince Harry's Gaza comments spark strong reaction from Israel: 'False narratives'
Beatrice, Eugenie suffer heartbreak from Prince William, Kate final warning
Beatrice, Eugenie suffer heartbreak from Prince William, Kate final warning
King Charles, royal family in shock over BBC's bombshell decision
King Charles, royal family in shock over BBC's bombshell decision
Princess Anne proves loyalty to crown with heartfelt move for William
Princess Anne proves loyalty to crown with heartfelt move for William
Prince William honours Storm Goretti emergency responders with sweet gesture
Prince William honours Storm Goretti emergency responders with sweet gesture
Prince Edward cuts ribbon on PFE Express's Mega HQ in Witham
Prince Edward cuts ribbon on PFE Express's Mega HQ in Witham
Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision on royal titles
Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision on royal titles
Princess Anne marks milestone moment at UCL with historic Cloisters reopening
Princess Anne marks milestone moment at UCL with historic Cloisters reopening