Andrew gives new tension to King Charles: 'Terrible for royal family'

Troubles caused by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor won't leave King Charles and the royal family anytime soon.

On February 9, the former Duke of York was arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The monarch stated at the time, ensuring support to the law and order forces and reaffirmed that the law must take its course.

Now, questions have been raised about whether charges against Andrew remain unclear, and he has to take them to court. Who will provide him with financial support?

Speaking of it, royal commentator Richard Eden said, "If, for example, he were to apply for legal aid, which British people can get, which is taxpayers' money to fund legal support, [he] would have to disclose what funds [he has]. So that would be interesting."

On the Palace Confidential podcast, the royal expert issued a warning for the monarch, stating that if he steps forward to fund his brother, it will be a terrible look for the firm.

"But the idea of taxpayers paying for Andrew's legal fees would be a terrible look for the Royal Family," Richard shared.

He believes that the monarch would like to avoid any such situation, which may harm the institution,

"But it [then] presents the awkward situation that in the King's name he could be prosecuted and at the same time, the King could be funding his defence," Richard said.