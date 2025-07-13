Kate Middleton could swiftly 'massage' Donald Trump 'ego' with key move

Kate Middleton could be a big anchor for King Charles during the upcoming state visits.

His Majesty, who is expecting to have Donald Trump in the later part of this year in the UK, will get great support from Kate Middleton in terms of her gentle personality.

Speaking to Mirror, Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump. To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes. And I'm sure she will be there to massage his ego in the most diplomatic, subtle and regal way."

Speaking about the Duchess of Gloucestershire, the expert added: "I'm sure that Birgitte will be on hand again when President Trump comes to the UK. After so many years in the Royal Family, she is well versed in the niceties of a State Visit."

"And the Princess Royal will also have a key role, as always. She really is the King's right hand woman; his confidante, his wingwoman," added the expert.