King Charles praised Prince William in front of French President for 'delicate' reason

King Charles made a deliberate speech to praise Prince William and snub Prince Harry, says an expert.

His Majesty, who lauded his eldest son during the French State Banquet at Windsor Castle last week, did so for a delicate matter.

Jennie Bond told The Mirror: "I don't think it is significant at all that there was no mention of Harry. It would have been very odd indeed for the King to have mentioned him during a State occasion which was all about Anglo French relations."

Bond went on to clarify: "His reference to William was simply because of his name, the castle and its association with the Duke of Normandy. In no way was this any kind of snub.

Jennie said: "I don't imagine Harry or Meghan will have paid much attention to the Macron visit.

"If they did, they would probably feel relieved that they don't have to get dressed up and perform what is a very delicate and probably quite stressful diplomatic duty."

During his speech, the King had mentioned: "The castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor — and your sometime countryman — William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070,” Charles said. “It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world."

"So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, the Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William’s name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors," the King added.