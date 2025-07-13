King Charles, Prince Harry aides meet to solve issues

King Charles and Prince Harry’s aides are looking to resolve the bitter feud between both the parties.



Ahead of Invictus Games 2026, His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex are in talks trying to sort their issues.

Sources reveal that both the parties recently met at a London private members' club, according to the Mail on Sunday.

A source said: "There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years.

"There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

This comes after after Harry’s bombshell BBC interview, where he noted: "I would like to get my father and brother back."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.