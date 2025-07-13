Moment Queen Camilla was exposed to visual image of Prince Archie

Queen Camilla looked at the first glimpse of Prince Archie, through a photographer, it is claimed.

Her Majesty saw the first photos of her grandson taken by the press in Munich, says Royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

Speaking previously to the Sun, the photographer revealed: "I remember showing Camilla in, I think, Munich the first pictures of Archie that were taken by the press.

"I showed her on my phone, and that was the first time she saw him. It was difficult times."

Speaking further of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Mr Edwards added: "We were led to believe that she had gone into labour at two o'clock when the baby had been born many hours earlier.

"We were led to believe it was going to be a home birth and it was in a hospital. The whole thing was just stage-managed to suit them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.