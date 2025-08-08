Mariah Carey parries questions ahead of concert at King Charles estate

Mariah Carey, the global pop icon, will perform at King Charles’s Sandringham Estate on August 15, marking a historic outdoor concert at the monarch’s Norfolk retreat.

The event, organized by Heritage Live Festivals, is being hailed as a once-in-a-lifetime show.

In an interview with Capital’s Manny Norte, Carey playfully addressed whether she’d ask King Charles for favors.

When Norte suggested requesting exemptions from taxes, congestion charges, and parking fees, Carey quipped, “I’m not from this country, so…” but agreed to pass along the request, saying, “I’m going to say you told me to ask.”

The lighthearted exchange ended with both laughing, with Norte insisting, “I’m serious too!” and Carey echoing, “I am too!”

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals called the concert a landmark event. “Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon,” Cooper said.

“Her live show is second to none, and with her catalog of hits, this will be an unforgettable ‘I was there’ moment.”

The performance underscores Carey’s enduring star power and Sandringham’s growing appeal as a venue for major artists.