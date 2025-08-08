Prince Harry faces new allegations ahead of UK return

Prince Harry has received new allegations ahead of his possible return to Britain for a major event.

The allegations have been levelled by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Harry.

She tweeted, “Harry has for the last few years used the charts Invictus Games to promote Meghan. She gets expensive clothes, smartest hotel to sleep in and plenty of time to give speeches.”

Angela further said, “Those I've heard from her are advice to veterans on how to cope.”

She was commenting on the post which reads, “The Invictus Games are "owned" custodially by the Invictus Foundation. Here are the people that run it all.

“Harry is not there. Why? Because he only pops up when the games are on as a figure head: a patron. He does no work at all.”

The fresh allegations came after according to a report by the Radar Online, Prince Harry is planning to attend the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

However, the duke has issued a list of demands for attending the event that Prince William will also expected to attend.