King Charles monarchy hit by fresh blow

King Charles has been removed as a head of state in Grenada

August 08, 2025

Grenada has officially removed the Oath of Allegiance to King Charles III, marking a symbolic shift away from the British monarchy and intensifying calls for similar action across the Commonwealth.

Under a constitutional amendment that took effect August 1, coinciding with Emancipation Day celebrations,  state officials will now swear allegiance to Grenada rather than to “His Majesty King Charles the Third, His Heirs and Successors.” 

The change applies to the governor-general, members of parliament, ministers, and certain new citizens.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has previously expressed hopes of transitioning Grenada into a republic, removing the British monarch as head of state. 

The move aligns with growing republican sentiment in several Caribbean nations, many of which are reassessing their constitutional ties to the crown.

The UK-based anti-monarchy group Republic welcomed the change, with it's Twitter handle saying, “Time for Britain to do the same.” 

The group has long campaigned for the abolition of the monarchy in the United Kingdom itself.

Grenada’s decision comes amid broader discussions in Commonwealth realms, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, and Belize, about replacing King Charles as head of state. 


