Prince Andrew faces shocking claims from Epstein’s butler

Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler has alleged that Prince Andrew was a regular visitor to the disgraced financier’s Paris residence and socialized with him in other locations, including St. Tropez.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who worked for Epstein for 18 years, claimed he chauffeured and cooked for the Duke of York “five or six times” in Paris and New York.

Cotrin also said Andrew visited Epstein in St. Tropez in the early 2000s alongside David Hamilton, a late British photographer accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Cotrin with Jeffrey Epstein: Photo: The Telegraph

Cotrin alleged that Andrew stayed at Epstein’s lavish Avenue Foch apartment, with protection officers funded by the British taxpayer, and recalled preparing steak filet with sauce au poivre for the Duke in New York, following Epstein’s instructions.

“He told me he’d never had better,” Cotrin said.

The butler’s claims resurface long-standing scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing, though he reached a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of rape.

Cotrin said he never witnessed Andrew engage in inappropriate conduct during his visits but acknowledged that Epstein’s social circle included numerous young women.

The revelations are likely to intensify calls for the release of full US investigative files on Epstein, which are believed to name high-profile figures from politics, business, and royalty.