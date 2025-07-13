Meghan Markle put Prince William on alert before Royal wedding

Meghan Markle's real intentions before entering the Royal Family have been questioned.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, looked at it as a stepping stone to build her personal brand.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: "I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the Royal Family. [The late Queen] saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about."

He added: "And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite."

However, a source close to Meghan tells Page Six: "The opinions of Mr. Dampier are just that, opinions. They are completely without merit and not grounded in fact.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.