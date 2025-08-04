Meghan Markle faced eye opener in marital home post Prince Harry nuptials

Meghan Markle’s problems with the Royal Family began the moment she moved into her marital home with Prince Harry, reveals an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was allotted Nottingham Cottage with Prince Harry upon her arrival into the Royal Family, felt her husband was being ridiculed.

Royal author Tom Quinn wrote: 'Starting life as a member of the Royal Family in Nottingham Cottage was the beginning of all Meghan’s troubles - she felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the Royal Family were belittling her husband.”





He added: “She just didn’t understand that real royals don’t care much about houses and material possessions because having always had them they take them for granted."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.