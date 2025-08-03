Meghan Markle brutally mocked as Duchess launches new wine

Meghan Markle’s new wine mocked before its launch

Meghan Markle’s new rosé has been mocked by TalkTV from presenter Kevin O'Sullivan.

Meghan launched her first rosé on July 1, which is also Princess Diana’s birthday. The wine sold out in under an hour and now the Duchess of Sussex is releasing another flavor as her brand As Ever restocks.

Kevin said, "Breaking news, there is a new [type] of the Difficult Duchess' rosé wine, Chateau Meg, on the way after her previous version sold out within seconds like everything else on her weird website, As Ever."

"Here is your chance not to buy the next one over to our hapless heroin, making her latest exciting announcement, complete with dazzling wordplay on her brand's Instagram," he continued.

He then mocked Meghan by speaking in an American accent, and said, "Oh, how we love seeing the world through rosé-coloured glasses, perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As Ever's beloved rose is available next week."

O'Sulivan then mocked the announcement, saying, "Beloved? Available? That will be the day. Welcome to the wonderful world of Markle hyperbole. Either way, I simply can wait."

The new wine was announced on Meghan Markle’s Instagram page in a statement saying that the rosé "marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavour".