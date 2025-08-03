Andrew Lownie reacts over Prince Harry's legal action after claims, warns more 'disclosures'

Royal author Andrew Lownie has warned Prince Harry as he reacted to the Duke’s legal action over latest remarks about Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry's legal team has issued a legal notice to the publication over derogatory comments about his wife Meghan Markle and alleged fight with uncle Prince Andrew after report was published.

The duke’s team tells Newsweek, they have called in lawyers and that ‘such are the gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks’ made in the outlet story, adding “I can confirm a legal letter from Prince Harry's counsel has been sent."

Earlier, the claims were also denied by Harry’s team.

Prince Harry’s representative told the New York Post, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

The outlet published the story quoting Andrew Lownie’s upcoming biography of Andrew, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Sharing the Newsweek story on its X, formerly Twitter handle, Andrew Lownie tweeted “I look forward to doing battle and the disclosures which will emerge.”



