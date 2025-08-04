Justin Timberlake wife thought ‘something was off' during illness





Justin Timberlake has received incredible support from wife Jessica Biel amid his new diagnosis.



The singer, who admitted that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, is being taken care of by wife.

A source tells PEOPLE: "He's not 20 anymore. But when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on.”

"He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he's been quietly dealing with."

IBiel, 43, "felt like something was off" with her husband's health and "encouraged him to get checked out," the source adds.

"She could tell that he wasn't himself. She's incredibly supportive,” they added.

This comes as Timberlake spoke about his illness in a candid Instagram post.

He wrote: "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake wrote,

"But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he added.