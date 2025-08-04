Meghan Markle gets 'honest appraisal' amid 'As Ever' progress

Meghan Markle has found her successful niche as she begins to sell her latest rose wine.

The Duchess of Sussex, who vastly promoted her lifestyle brand titled ‘As Ever,’ on social media, deserves a pat on the back for her work towards her brand.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “After quite a blitz of Instagram messages and posts, Meghan has been rather quiet lately. That could be because the children are now home from school, or that she is between projects. But she has just put out a promotional message for her next batch of rosé wine, which she says will be available to buy from next week.”

Jennie said: “I think Meghan deserves to be pretty happy with how this year has gone so far. Whatever she does or says gets slammed in the media, but she has built up a substantial social media following in very little time, the products that she endorses or sells seem to do exceptionally well, and her TV and podcast shows — although clearly not ground breaking - are perfectly watchable, however much her critics like to pan them.]

“Meghan has, quite humbly, acknowledged that she is still learning how to navigate the commercial world and admits that she has made mistakes in her business ventures. That is an honest appraisal of her success so far,” she noted.