Prince Harry to lose 'godfather duties' against Prince William

Prince Harry has lost the battle of friends against Prince William, it is revealed.

The Duke of Sussex has had to give up on alot of his common friends with elder brother Prince William, as they decide to pick sides between the two siblings.

Speaking about the tragedy and referring to their common friends, the Duke of Grosvenor, Royal expert Jennie Bond said: “As with a marriage break-up, many of William and Harry’s friends have been left feeling obliged to take sides. Hugh was good friends with both William and Harry but, since the brothers’ dramatic rift, the Duke Of Westminster has had to navigate a tricky path.

“And it seems he has largely sided with William, (at least in public). It was William who was invited to the big wedding, he was an usher, and William who stood alongside Hugh and his new wife Olivia cheering on Aston Villa in their exciting Champions Leaguequarter final."

She told Mirror: “If there is to be a royal godfather to the couple’s newborn daughter, the likelihood is that it will be William. There’s already lots of 'cross pollination' between the families as far as godparents are concerned, so it seems likely that William will be asked.”

Jennie said: “These awkward decisions are made slightly easier by the fact that Harry lives so far away, with no prospect of ever moving back to the UK. And that’s not the ideal way to carry out any godparenting duties.