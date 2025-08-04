Meghan Markle's social media silence finally explained

Reason behind Meghan Markle’s social media absence revealed

Meghan Markle has been absent from her Instagram account for almost a month now except for some promotional messages for her lifestyle brand As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex last shared a picture of cupcakes to mark the Independence Day on July 4, and to reveal a sweet Sussex family tradition.

Sharing why Meghan is not actively posting on her social media account, royal correspondent Jennie Bond talked of a couple of reasons.

Speaking with The Mirror, she said, “After quite a blitz of Instagram messages and posts, Meghan has been rather quiet lately.

“That could be because the children are now home from school, or that she is between projects.

"But she has just put out a promotional message for her next batch of rosé wine, which she says will be available to buy from next week.”

Another expert previously said that Meghan’s absence from Instagram is a new attempt at rebranding.

Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, told Radar Online, “Good luck to her PR team.”

“Trying to reinvigorate Meghan’s brand right now feels like trying to resuscitate an old dog. It might breathe again for a minute, but it’s not fetching sticks ever again,” she added.

“I feel like she’s cooked. Turn the stove off. It’s done,” she shared, before adding that Meghan’s new social media strategy is clearly PR-led.”

“And while it’s not exciting, it’s probably the only smart thing they can do right now.”