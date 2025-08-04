Prince Harry leaves cancer-stricken father King Charles ‘traumatised' with betrayal

Prince Harry’s efforts to reconnect with King Charles met with caution

Prince Harry has left his cancer-stricken father King Charles “traumatised” with his betrayals ever since he left the royal family in 2020.

However, the Duke of Sussex is said to be “desperate” to reconnect with the monarch and the rest of the royals.

Recently, top representatives to Harry and Charles had “peace talks” in London, a move allegedly initiated by the Duke of Sussex.

Commenting on it, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News while the gesture may appear well-meaning, it’s unlikely to ease tensions.

She noted that Charles has become more cautious and guarded after Harry’s several past betrayals.

"Harry is now desperate,” she said. "While this self-serving gesture is notable, it won’t do much to mitigate suspicion and caution on the royal side.

“King Charles is now more guarded than ever, indeed somewhat traumatised by a string of betrayals,” Fordwich added.

Citing sources, she said that Charles is being "'cautious and wary' regarding fearing further unsavory leaks, [especially] private Royal Family gatherings being publicised yet again."