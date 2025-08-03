Kate Middleton ready to be Queen: 'She knows the day is coming'

Kate Middleton ready to become Queen as King Charles cancer battle continues

Kate Middleton is ready to step into the role of the Queen of England, per insiders.

Kate, who’s recovering from cancer and its treatment, is slowly easing back into public-facing royal duties.

Despite that, the Princess of Wales appears healthy and looks stunning whenever she steps out.

Most recently, she donned a blush pink dress from French brand Dior as she joined her husband, Prince William, to welcome France's President Emmanuel Macron, 47, and first lady Brigitte Macron, 72.

Kate then gave her fans what they wanted when she put on the tiara for the state dinner that evening. The mom-of-three looked ethereal in a red gown and diamond jewelry.

"It's been a long time since people saw Kate wear a tiara," a royal source said, per Radar Online.

"She looked like a queen," said the source, "and she's up for the task."

While Kate battled cancer and announced that she was in remission in January this year, King Charles was simultaneously diagnosed with cancer early last year and has been receiving treatment ever since.

As the King’s treatment continues, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been preparing to become King and Queen when the day of his death ultimately comes.

According to the source, Kate "knows the day is coming," and takes her preparation seriously.

Yet, this is "something she’s been preparing for since she got together with William" in 2002, when they were studying at Scotland's University of St Andrews.

However, the Princess of Wales is mindful of her health.

"As dedicated and committed to her work as she is, her health will continue to come first," said the source. "She is mindful about her well-being and will continue to assess her return to royal duties on a case-by-case basis."