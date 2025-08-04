Meghan Markle urged to work hard on her 'story' amid multiple fails

Meghan Markle has been given a core tip to become one of the best content creators in the market.

The Duchess of Sussex, who forgot to uphold the viewership of her Netflix series titled 'With Love, Meghan,' is given a new way to sustain viewership.

Edward Coram-James, CEO of Go Up, told the Express: "To be honest, no [I wasn’t surprised about the flop].

"The initial surge, which reached the top 10 for a day or two, was mainly driven by curiosity about Meghan Markle.

"However, the quick decline to 383rd place worldwide shows that people didn't stick around because the content didn’t keep their interest."

Mr Coram-James continued that Meghan did not have "enough story depth" to keep the viewer interested and eager to watch more.

The expert said: "They watched because it was her, but they didn't stay because the show didn’t have enough story depth or a unique angle to make them want to keep watching.

He then noted: "As for With Love, Meghan Season 2, I don't expect a big jump in its rankings. Unless there’s a major change up in content, Season 2 might face similar challenges."

He said: "Going forward, Meghan should double down on As Ever. The product line plays perfectly to her strengths and directly connects with consumers who admire her style and values."