Royal Family pays tribute to Windsor Grey Tyrone after 14 years of service

Photo: Royal Family wishes Windsor Grey Tyrone retirement after 14 years of service

The Royal Family has recently delighted followers with a new announcement.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Royals paid a heartwarming tribute to one of its most beloved equine members, named as Tyrone.

Reportedly, Tyrone is a distinguished Windsor Grey horse and it has officially retired after an impressive 14 years of ceremonial service at the Royal Mews.

The announcement arrived accompanied with a carousel of images that celebrate Tyrone’s stately career.

The first capture in the shares series of images portrayed a striking close-up as Tyrone stood poised in full ceremonial regalia, his polished black and gold harness catching the light, with subtle royal blue detailing woven into his bridle.

He appeared to be in front of what many believe to be one of the Queen’s state carriages, an image as majestic as it is sentimental.

The celebratory message, “Happy Retirement Tyrone!” has been emblazoned across the image, while the official caption read as, “After 14 years of noble service with the Royal Mews, we are celebrating Tyrone and wishing him a happy retirement!”

For the unversed, Windsor Greys, known for their calm temperament and striking appearance, play a key role in ceremonial processions—including Trooping the Colour, state visits, and royal weddings. Tyrone, in particular, has been a stalwart presence at some of the monarchy’s most iconic public moments.

The post has already attracted more than 118,000 likes and a flurry of heartfelt comments from royal fans and equestrian enthusiasts alike.

“Ohhhh love to see more about your horses ,” one follower penned. Another went on to write, “That was such a lovely post! Great to learn more about the horses ???????? Happy retirement, Tyrone ”