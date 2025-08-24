Mike Tindall shares major detail about his romance with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall reveals his first meeting with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Phillips, has spilled some details on how he fell in love with the daughter of Princess Anne.

The royal couple, who first met 22 years ago, got married in 2011.

During his conversation with Australian golfer, Wayne 'Radar' Riley, Mike opened up about the day he first met Zara.

Sharing that he loves Australia, Mike said, “I met Zara there, we won the World Cup there…," as reported by Mirror.

“During the World Cup. It's always the sliding doors moment in the fact that I got dropped for the semi-final and I met her that night,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time the former rugby player discussed his initial days with Zara.

In 2022, Mike shared on I'm A Celebrity about their first date. “First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And then ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both like getting smashed. It was a good start.”

On the other hand, he once told DailyMail about the time when he proposed to the daughter of Princess Anne, saying, “I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television. It was all about shock value – I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything.”

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall share three children together: Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth, and Lucas Philip.