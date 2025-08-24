Meghan Markle real intentions over niece Princess Charlotte ‘misunderstood'

Meghan Markle is defend after social media uproar over her viral photo.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted laughing at young Princess Charlotte in 2018 during Trooping the Colour. Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While netizens dub her mean over the gesture , body language expert Judi James has come forward to shed light on what really happened at the occasion.

She told the Daily Mail: 'This clip has seen Meghan accused on social media of a "mean girl" level of enjoying another's misfortune as she appears to smile or laugh after Charlotte takes a small tumble.

“The rumours around the bridesmaid-based wedding spat with Kate might have fueled these claims but a closer analysis of the body language here suggests the moment might not be quite what it seems,” she added.

“Firstly, there is the perspective to take into consideration. Meghan is busy chatting to Camilla, meaning she might not even have had a clear view of what happened,” James noted.

“Camilla, Meghan and Harry had been laughing and chatting prior to the fall so in many ways, Meghan is just politely carrying on with the mood of the conversation here.

“She seems to be taking her conversational leads from Camilla and Harry and, if anything, it's Harry putting his hand to his face as though masking a laugh or making an aside-style comment here.

“And then there is a fair point to be made about anyone in the proximity when a child cries,” Ms James adds.

The expert suggests: “Smiling is usually a common and thoughtful reaction that can be used to show empathy and care rather than irritation at the noise.”