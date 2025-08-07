Kate Middleton debunks wig rumors with beautiful hair in latest appearance

Kate Middleton has prompted concern and admiration following a recent video shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

Commenting on the video, some social media users said the video showcased her strikingly thin frame while others focused on her voluminous, glossy hair.

Quoting an expert, a news outlet reported that Kate’s slender appearance could signal struggles with recovery or even a relapse after her cancer battle, announced in March 2024.

Princess Catherine completed preventative chemotherapy in September 2024 and was declared in remission in January 2025.

Despite her frail look, Kate’s radiant demeanor and lustrous hair drew praise, although some detractors has been speculating recently that she might be wearing a wig due to potential chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Medical experts note that not all chemotherapy protocols cause hair loss.

Kensington Palace has not addressed the speculation, emphasizing Kate’s focus on staying cancer-free and resuming public duties.

The wife of Prince William continues to inspire with her resilience, though her health remains a topic of public fascination.



