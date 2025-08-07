Prince Harry losing grip on royal legacy amid charity row

Prince Harry has ‘little left’ of royal life as he faces criticism amid Sentebale dispute

Prince Harry has been told his connections with the royal family are disappearing fast amid ongoing row with Sentebale, the charity he co-founded

Speaking on GB News, royal expert Andrew Pierce said Harry’s “good name is disappearing rapidly” and questioned what he has left of his old royal life, apart from the Invictus Games.

The expert heaped praises on the Duke of Sussex for helping the injured service members via Invictus but noted how it’s his only remaining link to his past role.

Speaking on the People’s Channel, Andrew said, “What is left for him now? He just has his Invictus Games charity which is brilliant work with servicemen and women who have been damaged in war.”

“This is about all he had left of his old life as a royal,” Pierce added.

To this, royal correspondent Cameron Walker said Harry is still praised for his charity work and plans to continue helping children in southern Africa.

“Indeed. He’s been widely praised for his charity work and I’m told by his spokesperson that he is going to be looking at other ways to support children in southern Africa.”